Philippine National Police Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. speaks during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Jan. 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said on Thursday that he has no regrets after serving for almost 9 months as the country's top cop.

"Siguro marami tayong nabangga na hindi dapat banggain but trabaho lang tayo eh. We set our targets, we were given objectives and I think generally I can say that I was able to comply with those targets and objectives. So no regrets," Azurin told reporters.

On Monday, April 24, Azurin will reach the mandatory retirement age in police service, 56 years old.

"By Monday, after Monday, I am free. So I will relax. Maybe siguro puwede na kayo magkuwentuhan... ng no holds barred," said Azurin.

He shrugged off the thought of an extension in police service when prodded by reporters with the question.

"Kaya nga maraming nagagalit sa akin because of that extension. No extension, I suppose," Azurin said, adding he has also no idea who is the likely candidate to replace him as chief PNP by Monday.

Asked if he’s willing to take another government position after retirement, he said the matter is up to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He said he has lots of catching up to do, with the lost time with the family, since he spent most of his life in police service.

But he said he will also make time to attend to unfinished business in the PNP and expect to face certain things in the future.