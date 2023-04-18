Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. speaks during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on January 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.



CAMP CRAME, QUEZON CITY - The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday that the whole organization will defer to the President of the Republic, in choosing the country’s next police chief.

“Base po sa Republic Act 6975, ang atin pong Pangulo, upon the recommendation po ng National Police Commission ay maari pong mamili at mag-appoint po ng susunod na Chief PNP, mula sa ranggong Police Lt. General, pataas po. At ito ay magsisilbi ng hindi lalampas sa apat na taon. At nakalagay din po sa batas na ang isang opisyal po na magreretire within six months ay hindi po maari na ma-appoint po as Chief PNP. Pero binibigay po natin yung discretion na yan at authority po sa atin pong Pangulo,” said PNP Spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo, in an interview with Camp Crame reporters, Tuesday.

Fajardo issued the statement in response to media queries, amidst the forthcoming retirement of PNP Chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr.

The current PNP Chief is a member of Philippine Military Academy Class '89. Azurin will turn 56 on Monday, April 24 -- the mandatory retirement age in police service.

“Syempre po, ang mga usual na kandidato dyan, yung mga susunod po na myembro po ng mga command groupo po, dahil sila po yung mga most senior officers. However, alam din po natin na may mga records po would indicate na may mga na-a-appoint outside of the PNP Command Group,” said Fajardo, in expounding the range of selection of candidates for the PNP Chief.

The PNP assured the public that despite controversies and issues surrounding the police organization during this time of change of leadership, they will remain professional and focused on their sworn duty to serve and protect the people.

“Malinaw naman po yung bilin ng ating Chief PNP na wag po tayong magpa-apekto, kung anuman po itong mga issues na ito. In fact, we are treating these issues as a challenge for the PNP, all its policies and programs. Ito naman po ay tinatanggap ng mga ordinaryong pulis, na hindi tayo mawala sa focus. Ito po ay sinumpaang tungkulin natin sa mamamayan, hindi po tayo maaring magpa-apekto kung anuman po nangyayari sa ngayon,” said Fajardo.



