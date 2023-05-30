Bato willing to hear alleged drug lord's side to solve shabu haul mess

Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs chairperson Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the continuation of the inquiry into the alleged involvement of high-ranking officers of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the P6.7-billion Manila drug bust. Joseph B. Vidal/Senate PRIB

MANILA -- Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Tuesday terminated his panel's investigation into the P6.7-billion shabu haul mess involving police officials, but said he's willing to reopen the probe if the alleged drug lord "source" would speak up.

"May taong lumapit sa akin na kilala si Mike Sy at gusto daw magsalita sa committee, gusto niya sigurong linisin yung kanyang pagiging number 1 drug personality sa Pilipinas... Pagsasalitain ko sya sa committee," Dela Rosa said in press briefing after the hearing.

The Senate committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs closed its probe into the controversial Oct. 2022 drug raid that yielded nearly a ton of shabu pegged at P6.7 billion.

Mike Sy was supposed to attend the final hearing but backed out at the last minute and can no longer be contacted, Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said "Mike Sy" may shed light on the alleged involvement of law enforcers in the drug trade.

"Siya ang source ng shabu kasi matagal na siyang target ng PDEA... As far as the report of PDEA is concerned, sya ang nasa top of the list na wanted na drug personality," Dela Rosa said.

"[He can name] sino yung mga pulis at PDEA na may hawak sa kanya," he added.

In the meantime, Dela Rosa said his panel will start crafting its committee report on the issue.

The senator also concluded that there was indeed an "attempted cover up" by some police officers involved in the drug raid.

"Bukod sa pagsisinungaling, yung alleged malawakang cover up sa shabu haul [ang lumutang sa hearings]... Indeed there was really an attempted cover up," Dela Rosa said.

