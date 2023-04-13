MANILA — The national police has removed the head of its Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) from his post over his alleged involvement in an attempt to cover up the arrest of an officer during a multibillion-peso anti-narcotics operation last year.

PDEG Director PBGen. Narciso Domingo, who earlier denied the alleged cover-up, was reassigned to the Office of the Chief PNP (OCPNP), based on an order dated April 12, 2023.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos recently tagged 10 high-ranking policemen in the alleged cover-up of the arrest of PMSg. Rodolfo Mayo Jr. in Tondo, Manila last year.

Some 990 kilos of shabu worth P6.7 billion was recovered from Mayo's property.

Abalos alleged some police officers took 42 kilos of the illegal drugs, which was later recovered.

Domingo had said he would take a leave of absence due to the issue.