Cebu's police leadership on Friday said Governor Gwendolyn Garcia's executive order easing the province's outdoor mask rule "remains the law."

Garcia's Executive Order No. 16 made optional the use of face masks in outdoor and well-ventilated spaces.

It said that face masks are only required in indoor and air-conditioned spaces and for those with symptoms of COVID-19 when leaving the house.

"The PNP is mandated to enforce the law. Hence, Cebu PPO will support

whatever is legal and supported by existing laws. E0 16 of Cebu signed by Hon Governor Gwendolyn F. Garcia remains the law as far as Cebu province is concerned and we recognize that unless it is later on invalidated by proper authority,” Police Col. Engelbert Soriano said in his statement released on the Cebu Provincial Police Office's Facebook page.

"In all other situations, mask is still required. It actually encourages people to wear it in closed and crowded places and when with symptoms. In the latter case, the PNP will come in for appropriate enforcement," he added.

Garcia said she is standing by her order despite the Department of the Interior Local Government (DILG) opposing her directive and the Department of Health (DOH) insisting that outdoor mask-wearing should stay.

“I am only normalizing what people are doing these days, they are taking off the masks (outside)… Please, let us not bring the [use] of the mask to ridiculous levels,” said Garcia.

She claimed that breathing in the fresh air in open spaces such as near the sea or mountains is beneficial to the body.

The province is currently classified under Alert Level 2 by the DOH with 34 to 36 average daily COVID-19 cases.

The governor said the COVID-19 situation has improved because of vaccination, adding that she will be accountable for her actions.

"I am not making decisions on some capricious whim,” Garcia said. - report from Annie Perez