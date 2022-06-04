People crowd the street leading towards the Quiapo Church in Manila on February 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Malacañang on Saturday released an updated list of areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 and Alert Level 2, to clarify what specific places are in the said classifications until June 15.

The following areas are under Alert Level 1, the loosest of a 5-tier alert system, until mid-June.

The list broke down component cities and municipalities included in the COVID-19 alert levels, acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said.

The COVID-19 task force in March approved the inclusion of component cities and towns in the lowest alert level.

Areas under Alert Level 1 can accommodate full capacity in establishments and in public transport system.

National Capital Region

Caloocan City

City of Malabon

City of Navotas

City of Valenzuela

Pateros

City of Pasig

City of Marikina

Taguig City

Quezon City

City of Manila

City of Makati

City of Mandaluyong

City of San Juan

City of Muntinlupa

Parañaque City

City of Las Piñas

Pasay City

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ilocos Region

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley

Batanes

Cagayan

City Of Santiago

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Central Luzon

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Calabarzon

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Lucena City

Rizal

Mimaropa

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa City

Romblon

Bicol

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Western Visayas

Aklan

Bacolod City

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo

Iloilo City

Central Visayas

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City (Opon)

Mandaue City

Siquijor

Eastern Visayas

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Ormoc City

Southern Leyte

Tacloban City



Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga City

Northern Mindanao

Bukidnon

Cagayan De Oro City

Camiguin

Iligan City

Misamis Occidental

Misamis Oriental

Davao Region

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Caraga

Butuan City

Surigao Del Sur

Here are the following component cities and municipalities also under Alert Level 1:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Benguet - Buguias, Tublay

Ifugao - Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), Lamut

Calabarzon

Quezon - Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong

Mimaropa

Occidental Mindoro - Looc, Lubanga

Palawan - Cagayancillo, Culion

Bicol Region

Camarines Norte - Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), San Vicente;

Camarines Sur - Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, Tigaon

Masbate - Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), Mandaon

Sorsogon - Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, Santa Magdalena

Western Visayas

Antique - Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, Tobias Fornier (Dao)

Negros Occidental - Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique

Central Visayas

Bohol - Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City (Capital)

Cebu - Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, Tudela

Negros Oriental - Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), Zamboanguita

Eastern Visayas

Leyte - Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, Villaba

Northern Samar - Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria; Samar (Western Samar) - Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, Zumarraga

Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga Del Norte - Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, Salug

Zamboanga Del Sur -Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo)

Zamboanga Sibugay - Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Tungawan

Northern Mindanao

Lanao Del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Lala, Linamon, Tubod (Capital)

Davao Region

Davao De Oro - Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), New Bataan

Davao Del Sur - Padada



Soccsksargen

Cotabato (North Cotabato) - Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), President Roxas

South Cotabato - Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Niño, Tantangan

Sultan Kudarat - City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, Lebak

Caraga

Agusan Del Norte - Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, Nasipit; Agusan Del Sur - Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital), San Francisco, Santa Josefa, Sibagat

Dinagat Islands - Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, Tubajon

Surigao Del Norte - General Luna, Mainit, Tagana-An

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

Maguindanao - South Upi, Upi

Tawi-Tawi - Turtle Islands

Meanwhile, here are the provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities under Alert Level 2 "without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level."

This alert level allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.