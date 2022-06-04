Home  >  News

Palace updates areas under Alert Level 1, Alert Level 2 until mid-June

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 04 2022 05:40 PM

People crowd the street leading towards the Quiapo Church in Manila on February 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file
People crowd the street leading towards the Quiapo Church in Manila on February 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Malacañang on Saturday released an updated list of areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 and Alert Level 2, to clarify what specific places are in the said classifications until June 15. 

The following areas are under Alert Level 1, the loosest of a 5-tier alert system, until mid-June. 

The list broke down component cities and municipalities included in the COVID-19 alert levels, acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said. 

The COVID-19 task force in March approved the inclusion of component cities and towns in the lowest alert level. 

Areas under Alert Level 1 can accommodate full capacity in establishments and in public transport system. 

National Capital Region 

  • Caloocan City
  • City of Malabon
  • City of Navotas
  • City of Valenzuela
  • Pateros
  • City of Pasig
  • City of Marikina
  • Taguig City
  • Quezon City
  • City of Manila
  • City of Makati
  • City of Mandaluyong
  • City of San Juan
  • City of Muntinlupa
  • Parañaque City
  • City of Las Piñas
  • Pasay City 

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Baguio City
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province 

Ilocos Region 

  • Dagupan City
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan

Cagayan Valley

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan
  • City Of Santiago
  • Isabela
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Quirino 

Central Luzon 

  • Angeles City
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo City
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales 

Calabarzon

  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Lucena City
  • Rizal

Mimaropa 

  • Marinduque
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Puerto Princesa City
  • Romblon 

Bicol 

  • Albay
  • Catanduanes
  • Naga City

Western Visayas

  • Aklan
  • Bacolod City
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo
  • Iloilo City 

Central Visayas

  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City (Opon)
  • Mandaue City
  • Siquijor 

Eastern Visayas

  • Biliran
  • Eastern Samar
  • Ormoc City
  • Southern Leyte
  • Tacloban City

 
Zamboanga Peninsula

  • Zamboanga City 

Northern Mindanao

  • Bukidnon
  • Cagayan De Oro City
  • Camiguin
  • Iligan City
  • Misamis Occidental
  • Misamis Oriental

Davao Region

  • Davao City
  • Davao Oriental

Caraga

  • Butuan City
  • Surigao Del Sur 

Here are the following component cities and municipalities also under Alert Level 1:

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Benguet - Buguias, Tublay
  • Ifugao - Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), Lamut 

Calabarzon

  • Quezon - Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong 

Mimaropa

  • Occidental Mindoro - Looc, Lubanga
  • Palawan - Cagayancillo, Culion 

Bicol Region

  • Camarines Norte - Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), San Vicente;
  • Camarines Sur - Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, Tigaon
  • Masbate - Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), Mandaon
  • Sorsogon - Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, Santa Magdalena 

Western Visayas 

  • Antique - Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, Tobias Fornier (Dao)
  • Negros Occidental - Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique

Central Visayas

  • Bohol - Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City (Capital)
  • Cebu - Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, Tudela
  • Negros Oriental - Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), Zamboanguita

Eastern Visayas

  • Leyte - Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, Villaba
  • Northern Samar - Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria; Samar (Western Samar) - Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, Zumarraga

Zamboanga Peninsula

  • Zamboanga Del Norte - Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, Salug
  • Zamboanga Del Sur -Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo)
  • Zamboanga Sibugay - Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Tungawan

Northern Mindanao 

  • Lanao Del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Lala, Linamon, Tubod (Capital)

Davao Region

  • Davao De Oro - Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), New Bataan
  • Davao Del Sur - Padada

 
Soccsksargen

  • Cotabato (North Cotabato) - Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), President Roxas
  • South Cotabato - Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Niño, Tantangan
  • Sultan Kudarat - City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, Lebak 

Caraga

  • Agusan Del Norte - Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, Nasipit; Agusan Del Sur - Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital), San Francisco, Santa Josefa, Sibagat
  • Dinagat Islands - Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, Tubajon
  • Surigao Del Norte - General Luna, Mainit, Tagana-An 

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao

  • Maguindanao - South Upi, Upi
  • Tawi-Tawi - Turtle Islands

Meanwhile, here are the provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities under Alert Level 2 "without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level."

This alert level allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity. 

  • Cordillera Administrative Region - Benguet, Ifugao
  • Calabarzon- Quezon
  • Mirmaropa- Occidental Mindoro, Palawan
  • Bicol Region - Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon
  • Western Visayas- Antique, Negros Occidental
  • Central Visayas - Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental
  • Eastern Visayas - Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar (Western Samar) 
  • Zamboanga Peninsula - City of Isabela, Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga Del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay
  • Northern Mindanao - Lanao Del Norte
  • Davao Region - Davao De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao Del Sur, Davao Occidental 
  • Soccsksargen - Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat 
  • Caraga - Agusan Del Norte, Agusan Del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte 
  • Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi
Read More:  Alert Level 1   Alert level system   COVID19   coronavirus   Alert Level system June 2022   June 2022 alert level system   Alert Level Philippines update   June 2022 alert COVID19  