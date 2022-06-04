MANILA — Malacañang on Saturday released an updated list of areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 and Alert Level 2, to clarify what specific places are in the said classifications until June 15.
The following areas are under Alert Level 1, the loosest of a 5-tier alert system, until mid-June.
The list broke down component cities and municipalities included in the COVID-19 alert levels, acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said.
The COVID-19 task force in March approved the inclusion of component cities and towns in the lowest alert level.
Areas under Alert Level 1 can accommodate full capacity in establishments and in public transport system.
National Capital Region
- Caloocan City
- City of Malabon
- City of Navotas
- City of Valenzuela
- Pateros
- City of Pasig
- City of Marikina
- Taguig City
- Quezon City
- City of Manila
- City of Makati
- City of Mandaluyong
- City of San Juan
- City of Muntinlupa
- Parañaque City
- City of Las Piñas
- Pasay City
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Baguio City
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
Ilocos Region
- Dagupan City
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
Cagayan Valley
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- City Of Santiago
- Isabela
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Quirino
Central Luzon
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
Calabarzon
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Lucena City
- Rizal
Mimaropa
- Marinduque
- Oriental Mindoro
- Puerto Princesa City
- Romblon
Bicol
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Naga City
Western Visayas
- Aklan
- Bacolod City
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Iloilo City
Central Visayas
- Cebu City
- Lapu-Lapu City (Opon)
- Mandaue City
- Siquijor
Eastern Visayas
- Biliran
- Eastern Samar
- Ormoc City
- Southern Leyte
- Tacloban City
Zamboanga Peninsula
Northern Mindanao
- Bukidnon
- Cagayan De Oro City
- Camiguin
- Iligan City
- Misamis Occidental
- Misamis Oriental
Davao Region
- Davao City
- Davao Oriental
Caraga
- Butuan City
- Surigao Del Sur
Here are the following component cities and municipalities also under Alert Level 1:
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Benguet - Buguias, Tublay
- Ifugao - Kiangan, Lagawe (Capital), Lamut
Calabarzon
- Quezon - Atimonan, Candelaria, City of Tayabas, Dolores, Lucban, Mauban, Pagbilao, Plaridel, Polillo, Quezon, Sampaloc, San Antonio, Tiaong
Mimaropa
- Occidental Mindoro - Looc, Lubanga
- Palawan - Cagayancillo, Culion
Bicol Region
- Camarines Norte - Basud, Capalonga, Daet (Capital), San Vicente;
- Camarines Sur - Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Caramoan, Iriga City, Pamplona, Pili (Capital), Presentacion (Parubcan), San Fernando, Tigaon
- Masbate - Balud, City of Masbate (Capital), Mandaon
- Sorsogon - Barcelona, Bulusan, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon (Capital), Gubat, Irosin, Juban, Magallanes, Prieto Diaz, Santa Magdalena
Western Visayas
- Antique - Anini-Y, San Jose (Capital), Sebaste, Tobias Fornier (Dao)
- Negros Occidental - Candoni, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona (Saravia), La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Sagay City, San Enrique
Central Visayas
- Bohol - Batuan, Calape, Corella, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Jagna, Lila, Loay, Loboc, San Isidro, San Miguel, Sevilla, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City (Capital)
- Cebu - Alcoy, Borbon, City of Talisay, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, Tudela
- Negros Oriental - Amlan (Ayuquitan), Bacong, Dauin, Dumaguete City (Capital), Valencia (Luzurriaga), Zamboanguita
Eastern Visayas
- Leyte - Albuera, City of Baybay, Dulag, Javier (Bugho), La Paz, Matag-Ob, Matalom, Palo, Tunga, Villaba
- Northern Samar - Capul, Lapinig, Lavezares, San Antonio, San Jose, Victoria; Samar (Western Samar) - Marabut, Pagsanghan, Paranas (Wright), Tarangnan, Zumarraga
Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga Del Norte - Dapitan City, Dipolog City (Capital), Jose Dalman (Ponot), Labason, Piñan (New Piñan), Polanco, Rizal, Salug
- Zamboanga Del Sur -Lapuyan, Mahayag, Molave, Ramon Magsaysay (Liargo)
- Zamboanga Sibugay - Buug, Diplahan, Ipil (Capital), Tungawan
Northern Mindanao
- Lanao Del Norte - Bacolod, Baroy, Lala, Linamon, Tubod (Capital)
Davao Region
- Davao De Oro - Montevista, Nabunturan (Capital), New Bataan
- Davao Del Sur - Padada
Soccsksargen
- Cotabato (North Cotabato) - Antipas, Arakan, City of Kidapawan (Capital), President Roxas
- South Cotabato - Banga, City of Koronadal (Capital), Polomolok, Santo Niño, Tantangan
- Sultan Kudarat - City of Tacurong, Kalamansig, Lebak
Caraga
- Agusan Del Norte - Carmen, Jabonga, Kitcharao, Magallanes, Nasipit; Agusan Del Sur - Bunawan, Loreto, Prosperidad (Capital), San Francisco, Santa Josefa, Sibagat
- Dinagat Islands - Cagdianao, Dinagat, Libjo (Albor), Loreto, Tubajon
- Surigao Del Norte - General Luna, Mainit, Tagana-An
Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
- Maguindanao - South Upi, Upi
- Tawi-Tawi - Turtle Islands
Meanwhile, here are the provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities under Alert Level 2 "without prejudice to their respective component cities and municipalities which may be under a different alert level."
This alert level allows face-to-face classes, dine-in services, religious gatherings, and personal care services, among others to accept fully vaccinated individuals at 50 percent of indoor venue capacity.
- Cordillera Administrative Region - Benguet, Ifugao
- Calabarzon- Quezon
- Mirmaropa- Occidental Mindoro, Palawan
- Bicol Region - Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon
- Western Visayas- Antique, Negros Occidental
- Central Visayas - Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental
- Eastern Visayas - Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar (Western Samar)
- Zamboanga Peninsula - City of Isabela, Zamboanga Del Norte, Zamboanga Del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay
- Northern Mindanao - Lanao Del Norte
- Davao Region - Davao De Oro, Davao Del Norte, Davao Del Sur, Davao Occidental
- Soccsksargen - Cotabato (North Cotabato), General Santos City (Dadiangas), Sarangani, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat
- Caraga - Agusan Del Norte, Agusan Del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao Del Norte
- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao - Basilan, Cotabato City, Lanao Del Sur, Maguindanao, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi