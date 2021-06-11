Prince Charles lauds Filipino frontliners as UK, PH mark 75 years of ties

Britain's Prince Charles looks on during a visit to the London Transport Museum, in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. Victoria Jones, Pool, Reuters/File

MANILA - Prince Charles has lauded Filipino medical frontliners in the United Kingdom for their efforts through the COVID-19 pandemic as the Philippines and the UK marked 75 years of "profoundly important" diplomatic relations.

A special message for the Philippines from HRH The Prince of Wales, as featured in our celebration of Her Majesty The Queen's 95th Birthday.



Watch here: https://t.co/ZQ5oCwjFY2

— Daniel Pruce 🇬🇧 (@DanielPruce) June 11, 2021

In a special message to the Philippines shared by British Ambassador to Manila Daniel Pruce, Prince Charles said the pandemic “provided the foundation for us to work towards a better future,” as thousands of Filipino medical workers worked at the frontlines of the the UK's National Health Service.

“To these wonderfully selfless people I wanted to offer my most heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding care and comfort you give to your patients. You have made a truly remarkable contribution to the health and well-being of so many people across the country at such a difficult time,” said the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and heir to the British throne.

He also lauded the “remarkable contribution” of Pinoy medical frontliners through the challenges of the pandemic.

The UK has supported the Philippines' coronavirus response, particularly through ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines in the Philippines.

The UK has committed funds for vaccine-sharing facility COVAX, where the Philippines is among recipients.