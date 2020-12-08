‘Fantastic moment’: Filipino nurse injects historic COVID-19 vaccine to British grandma

Pinoy nurse May Parsons injected the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the 90-year-old British grandmother, the first in the world who received the vaccine outside clinical trials. Screenshot from Reuters video

MANILA — The British ambassador to Manila on Tuesday lauded a Pinoy nurse after administering Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to the first person in the world who received it outside clinical trials.

In a tweet, Ambassador Daniel Pruce said it was great news that Pinoy nurse May Parsons injected the vaccine to the 90-year-old British grandmother.

The ambassador also thanked the Filipino medical frontliners in the United Kingdom who made an “enormous contribution” to the country’s National Health Service (NHS).

“A fantastic moment! And great to see that the vaccine is administered by Nurse May Parsons from the Philippines - one of the many thousands of Filipino healthcare workers making such an enormous contribution to the #NHS,” Pruce said.

In a separate tweet, British personality Piers Morgan also praised Parsons, who he said has been working for the NHS for 24 years.

“How wonderful that this historic global moment happened in the UK, at University Hospital, Coventry,” Morgan said.

Britain was the first country to begin mass inoculations on Tuesday with a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

British health minister Matt Hancock, meanwhile, said he hoped life would get back to normal beginning spring of next year, following the roll-out of a vaccine against coronavirus.

"Because we've been able to get this vaccination program running sooner than anywhere else in the world, we will be able to bring that date forward a bit. I have great hopes for summer 2021 and I hope we can lift restrictions from the spring," Hancock told the BBC.

