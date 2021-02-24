Envoy says UK won’t tie recruitment of PH nurses with vaccine supply

MANILA - The United Kingdom has no plans to tie the recruitment of Filipino nurses with the supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the Philippines.

Speaking to reporters, UK Ambassador Daniel Pruce reiterated the UK’s support in ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines and said the matter is separate from maintaining the flow of Filipino nurses to the UK.

“We have two separate issues that are here. The first is the question of Filipino health care professionals working in the United Kingdom, which is something that we value enormously and where you know we had historically a very successful and productive relationship with the government of the Philippines in maintaining those flows of health care professionals into the UK and also back to the Philippines,” said Pruce.

“Then there’s the separate question of the work that the British government, the embassy and I personally very heavily engaged in to support the Philippines in its efforts to secure its access to the vaccine, which I say vaccines which are safe and effective which are developed transparently. So you know those two strands of conversations I think continue but as I said, again, we have no plans to link those two issues once again,” he added.

Pruce made the statement when asked about the reported proposal of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello to the UK and Germany to provide the Philippines with COVID-19 vaccines in exchange for lifting the limit on the deployment of nurses and health care workers.

Pruce said the UK remains committed to providing vaccines to the Philippines under the COVAX facility.



The UK has given £548 million in funds for the COVAX Advance Market Commitment, which will help distribute COVID-19 vaccines to up to 92 developing countries throughout 2021, including the Philippines.

The Philippines could receive an indicative distribution of up to nearly 10 million doses of vaccines, mostly from the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine developed in the UK.

Pruce said this is part of UK’s commitment to support countries around the world “to get equitable access to COVID vaccines as part of their response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Bello’s proposal was raised when he spoke with Pruce as they continued to discuss “a range of issues.”

Pruce lauded the contribution of Filipinos in the UK, including health professionals there, noting that the first vaccine was administered there by a Filipina.

The specific date of the delivery of AstraZeneca shots to the Philippines would depend on the company and the Philippine government, Pruce said.

RELATED VIDEO: