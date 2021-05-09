Filipino nurse recognized in UK for pandemic work

Filipino nurse Ariel Lañada was recognized as BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) Nurse of the Year in the United Kingdom.

MANILA - A Filipino nurse was recognized by the United Kingdom for his work during the pandemic.

Iloilo-raised Ariel Lañada was among two winners of the BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) Nurse of the Year.

Congratulations to @ariel_lanada on being the joint winner of 'BAME Nurse of the Year' at yesterday's National BAME Health and Care Awards!



Lañada, who relocated to the UK in 2002, said he had organized hot meals for local healthcare workers during the height of the pandemic.

Lañada, who relocated to the UK in 2002, said he had organized hot meals for local healthcare workers during the height of the pandemic.

In coordination with a UK-based and licensed Filipino caterer, Lañada said he was able to give 1,200 hot meals to Oxford University Hospital in 4 weeks.

"Sobrang proud po ako (I'm really proud) as a Filipino because we raise the profile and flag of the Philippines. Filipino nurses are recognized and respected throughout the world, especially dito sa (here in) UK," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Lañada also organized grocery delivery and online consultation for COVID-stricken members of the Filipino community in Oxfordshire, where he serves as chairman.

The Filipino nurse is also registered as a teacher in the UK, an associate lecturer at Oxford Brooks University, and serves as a distant professor at the Central Philippines University-College of Nursing.

Lañada added that he was also working on his doctoral degree in education and that he was "heavily involved" in recruiting Filipino nurses to the UK.

"Pino-provide-an natin sila ng (We provide them) pastoral care for their cultural integration," he said.