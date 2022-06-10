Robredo visits De Lima in detention following Halalan 2022 loss

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday visited Sen. Leila de Lima at her detention quarters in Camp Crame to "catch up" and discuss "important matters" following their Halalan 2022 loss.

Vice President Leni Robredo visited detained Sen. Leila de Lima at the PNP Custodial Center this afternoon. VP Leni spent almost 2 hours talking to De Lima, accdg to the senator’s staff.



No details yet on what the 2 Bicolana leaders discussed.



📹Ofc of Sen De Lima pic.twitter.com/pQLI8oprc3 — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) June 10, 2022

"Talagang nakatataba at nakagagalak ng puso na makasama at makausap si VP Leni. Walang mababakas na sama ng loob, kundi katatagan at kapanatagan," De Lima said in a statement.

Robredo spent almost 2 hours talking to De Lima, according to the senator’s staff.

The 2 opposition figures are ending their terms this month as both were unsuccessful in their election bids in May.

Robredo lost to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the presidential race while De Lima failed to make it in the Senate magic 12.

According to De Lima, she discussed with Robredo the "very inspiring people’s campaign of Team #LeniKiko, Jillian's graduation and her recent US trip with her daughters, and the upcoming launching of the Angat Buhay NGO."

"We also touched on the recent positive developments in my cases," De Lima added, referring to the recantations of previous witnesses against her.

Detained since 2017, De Lima calls the drug charges against her “political persecution” allegedly spurred by her criticism of President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-narcotics crackdown, which his administration denies.