VP Robredo attends NYU graduation of daughter Jillian

Several outstanding Filipinos joined graduates of New York University's class of 2022. Vice-President Leni Robredo attended the commencement exercises to witness her youngest daughter Jillian receive her diploma for her double major in mathematics and economics.

Our North America correspondent Don Tagala covered the event at New York's Yankee stadium.—The World Tonight, ANC, May 19, 2022