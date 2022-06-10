Ukrainian expatriates and supporters express solidarity as they call for a stop to the war in Ukraine during a gathering in Makati City on February 28, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The country's incoming National Security Adviser on Friday said the next administration would be neutral on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, adding that the government can take advantage of Moscow's petroleum resources.

Clarita Carlos, a retired political science professor, said she would not advise President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. to join sanction mechanisms over Russia's continuing armed conflict with the European nation.

"We will take a neutral stance. Yun naman ang ginawa natin (that is what we did) from the beginning, and we have a robust relationship with Russia and Russia might be able to supply us with much needed oil and gas," Carlos said in a public briefing.

"Andyan lang yung Russia (Russia is there), they are also pivoting to our area. We should take advantage of that," she added.

The current Duterte administration had condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Malacañang also calling for an "immediate end" to the "unnecessary loss of lives."

The country has also voiced its "explicit condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine" at the United Nations General Assembly emergency special session in New York in early March.

Fuel prices have continued to increase in recent weeks, already affecting food production and distribution costs. The Department of Agriculture has also warned of a looming food crisis due to Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday said nearly 5 million Ukrainians have been registered as refugees across Europe since the Russian invasion.

"The Ukraine war has caused one of the largest human displacement crises in the world," the UNHCR said.

Some 8 million people, on the other hand, were displaced within Ukraine since the armed conflict started in March, said the International Organization for Migration.