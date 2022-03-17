MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said the country is maintaining its neutrality on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite mounting international sanctions on Moscow.

In his speech at Palo town in Leyte, Duterte described Russian President Vladimir Putin as his friend, but lamented that civilians were killed during Russia's invasion.

Duterte earlier called Putin "suicidal" for invading Ukraine, in what is considered as the biggest attack in the continent since World War II.

"Ibang lugar sa mundo nagpatayan na Europe, Russia nagwala na doon, so we better, ang ating neutrality, we just maintain it, umiwas tayo para hindi tayo madamay, hindi ako mag-commit," Duterte said in Bisaya.

"Kung ako, kung pupunta dito ang mga Amerikano, kung sasabihin ko ipapadala ang mga sundalo, hindi natin iyan away, mag-spillover, kung mapunta ang giyera dito mahirap yan, ayaw ko. Ako pa ang Presidente, hindi ako papayag kahit isang sundalo, hindi natin away yan, wag tayong makialam," he added.

The Philippine ambassador in Washington earlier said Duterte was open to offering the country's facilities to the United States, in case the war spills over to Asia.

Ukraine accused Russia earlier in the day of bombing a theaete that was sheltering more than 1,000 civilians in the city of Mariupol, after US President Joe Biden branded Putin a "war criminal".

-- With a report from Agence France-Presse

