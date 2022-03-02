A boy attends a protest action organized by Latvian mothers in front of the Russia Embassy in Riga, Latvia, March 1, 2022. People with their babies and kids will gather every day to protest against Russia's invasion in Ukraine, which has killed many civilians, including children. Toms Kalnins, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Malacañang on Wednesday called for an "immediate end" to the "unnecessary loss of lives" in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, joining growing condemnation of the armed conflict that has killed hundreds.

The Palace "joins the country and the entire world in praying for an early and peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

"We reiterate the position of the Philippines that war benefits no one, and that it exacts a tragic, bloody toll on the lives of innocent men, women, and children in the areas of conflict," he said in a televised statement.

"We appeal for an immediate end to the unnecessary loss of life."

The country has voiced its "explicit condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine" at the United Nations General Assembly emergency special session in New York on Tuesday.

In its statement delivered by Amb. Enrique Manalo, the Philippines underscored that the UN Charter "requires sovereign states to refrain from the use of force against the political independence and territorial integrity of any state."

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last Thursday, targeting cities with weapons strikes. President Vladimir Putin of the former confirmed the "military operation" supposedly to defend separatists in the east of the Ukraine.

"We especially condemn the use of separatism and secession as a weapon of diplomacy for inviting and inflicting terrible cruelties and indiscriminate killings far in excess of that of any other kind of conflict," the Philippines told the UNGA.

"The principle of sovereignty and the sovereign equality of States is enshrined in the UN Charter. All States enjoy the right to full sovereignty in all their areas of jurisdiction."

The Philippines' position on the Ukraine-Russia conflict comes even as Manila and Moscow's relations saw a "dramatic reinvigoration", as described by a Department of Foreign Affairs official, under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte beginning 2016.

In her remarks during the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Russia in May last year, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Elizabeth Buensuceso also noted the increased exchange of high-level visits and the conclusion of more than 30 agreements in the fields of defense, security, trade, nuclear energy, higher education, agriculture, culture, and tourism, according to a DFA press statement.

Duterte had repeatedly praised Putin, once calling the latter as his favorite hero, and called Russia “a good friend and partner”.

Nograles said the Philippines urges Ukraine and Russia "to forge an accord that can help prevent a conflagration that could engulf a world still struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

"The course of history and the fate of our world will be shaped by the decisions that will be made by its leaders," the Palace's acting spokesman said.

"We are one in prayer, together with all peace-loving citizens, that they be guided by wisdom and a genuine desire to save lives, establish harmony among neighboring nations, and forge a just and lasting peace for humanity."

The conflict has affected Filipinos in Ukraine.

Duterte on Tuesday called for a special meeting with select members of the Cabinet, businessmen, and law enforcement authorities about the developments in Europe.

Nograles said the military and the police assured the President that their troops and assets were "prepared for any developments."

Duterte also approved measures that would protect the country from the economic fallout of the war.

Russia has failed to capture a single city since its full-scale invasion began, and Western analysts say Moscow has fallen back on tactics which call for devastating shelling of built-up areas before entering them.

Talks held Monday failed to reach a breakthrough and negotiators have not said when a new round would take place.

— With a report from Reuters