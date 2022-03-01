MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte late Monday said he would mount a "special meeting" with law enforcement authorities and businessmen regarding the grim developments in Europe, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

In a taped address to the nation aired on Tuesday morning, Duterte said he designated Cabinet Secretary and acting Malacañang Spokesperson Karlos Nograles to be the "sole spokesman" for "whatever will happen" during the event.

Malacañang has yet to announce whether the meeting would be televised or will be held privately.

"I will be calling for a special meeting. We will discuss about what is evolving or what is happening in Europe. Gusto kong makinig kayo kung malaman natin lahat ang nangyayari ngayon," he said.

The President added that members of the Cabinet would also attend.

"Everybody is invited. The invitation is for all so we can have an exchange of ideas with the military and police, and tayong mga negosyante so they can come up with a sensible front on how to handle these things," he said.

"Importante yung bukas. 'Di niyo pa masyado ito nakuha. Sort of you have yet... a good grasp yung sitwasyon."

Based on a statement it will deliver at the United Nations General Assembly's emergency special session in New York, Philippines explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and "strongly urge(s) the cessation of hostilities."

"The principle of sovereignty and the sovereign equality of States is enshrined in the UN Charter. All States enjoy the right to full sovereignty in all their areas of jurisdiction," the statement read.

Russia faces increasing international isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, and hours of negotiations between the two sides on Monday failed to reach a breakthrough to halt the fighting.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

-- With reports from Reuters