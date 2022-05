Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA— The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Wednesday warned of a "looming food crisis" in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high fuel costs, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"'Yung nakikita natin, maraming eksperto na rin ang nagsasabi na there is a looming food crisis... Dumating man ang krisis na talagang ito, food crisis, nakahanda tayo," Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a public briefing.

(What we are seeing is -- there are also a lot of experts saying there is a looming food crisis. This might happen but we are prepared.)

Dar however said the Philippines is prepared for this challenge as it has enough supplies of food, and the DA is looking to further increase production.

"Dadagdagan pa, that must be clear. Ngayon pa rin ay magbanat-buto na para madagdagan pa ang produksyon."

(We want to increase our food supply. We must work hard to increase our production.)

The food crisis may start to be felt in the second half of the year, the Agriculture chief noted, when input prices soar and there will be little to buy in the global market.

Dar is requesting additional funds for the agency's Plant, Plant, Plant program which aims to provide fertilizer subsidy, and boost local feed production, food mobilization, and aquaculture and fisheries, he added.

World oil prices have surged since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.