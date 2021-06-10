Palace asks for patience as some Metro Manila COVID-19 vaccination hubs run out of jabs

Manila residents belonging to categories A1, A2, A3, and A4 priority group get their vaccine jabs against COVID-19 inside the President Sergio Osmeña Highschool in Tondo, Manila on June 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday asked the public to extend its patience after some vaccination sites in Metro Manila ran out of COVID-19 shots this week.

People who reportedly lined up for COVID-19 vaccines in at least two Metro Manila sites were forced to go home after the jabs ran out.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque attributed this to a "slight delay" in the delivery of vaccines last month. He said these jabs will be delivered this June.

"We will reiterate, kaunting pasensya lang po. Talagang nag-agawan po ang buong daigdig sa mga bakunang ito," he said in a press briefing.

"Pero bagamat matindi po ang agawan dito ay nakaka-deliver naman po tayo. At inaasahan po natin in the coming months, we will have more supply. Lahat naman po tayo mababakunahan," added the Palace official.

(Just have a little patience. The whole world is scrambling for these vaccines. Despite this, we deliver. And we expect that in the coming months, we will have more supply. We will all be vaccinated.)

Government distribution of vaccines "is based on science" and takes into account which areas have the most COVID-19 infections, Roque said.

"Hindi naman po inequality iyon," he said.

(That is not inequality.)

Authorities expect to get up to 40 million COVID-19 shots between June and August, vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in Asia, the Philippines aims to vaccinate at least 58 million people of its 110 million population this year.

Video courtesy of PTV