MANILA — Dengue infections in the country have reached 48,109 from January 1 to May 13 this year, according to the Department of Health.

The latest figure is 38 percent higher compared to 34,963 infections recorded in the same period last year, the DOH added.

State weather bureau PAGASA declared last week the onset of the rainy season.

Dengue is among diseases prevalent during the wet season.

Based on the latest DOH disease surveillance report, most dengue cases were reported from Metro Manila (6,395), Calabarzon (5,135), Davao Region (4,842), Central Luzon (4,722), and Northern Mindanao (4,278).

So far, some 176 dengue-related deaths or a 0.37 percent case fatality rate (CFR) was reported, the DOH said.

For the same period in 2022, there were 203 deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease or a CFR of 0.58 percent.

The dengue virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito, according to the World Health Organization.

While majority of dengue cases are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, it can manifest as a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults, but seldom causes death, the WHO said.

Symptoms usually last for 2–7 days, after an incubation period of 4–10 days after the bite from an infected mosquito, it added.

