Courtesy of Joel Rey Lim

MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Friday it recorded 199 rockfall events in Mayon Volcano in the past 24 hours.

According to Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol, the rockfall events more than doubled from the 98 it detected between June 7 and 8.

State seismologists also recorded 6 pyroclastic density current events, which lasted for 4 to 5 minutes.

"This would imply that there's a continuous supply of magma to the surface, dislodging old and new portions of the lava dome," Bacolcol told ANC's "Headstart".

A crater glow was also observed over Mayon Volcano on Thursday night, which means "there's a superheated gas coming out of the crater which produced this glow," he added.

Phivolcs said Mayon Volcano is already ripe for another eruption this year but they still hope the imminent eruption would change its course.

"The difference right now is that we don't see high amount of sulfur dioxide so we are actually hoping for a 2014 scenario, which is just rockfall events followed by short lava flow and then it stopped. Hopefully it will not go the way of the 2018 activity," Bacolcol said.

"Mt. Mayon is being replenished. Mayon Volcano is actually, the earliest would be 3 years after the last eruption and the latest would be 10 years after the last eruption. The last time it erupted was 2018 and it's been 5 years now. So, again we're on the range," he added.

Phivolcs also appealed for calm as 3 volcanoes simultaneously showed signs of increased activity.

Aside from Mayon, Taal and Mt. Kanlaon are both under Alert Level 1.

But Phivolcs said the scenario is not out of the ordinary.

The public though is still advised to remain vigilant, and heed calls for evacuation.

"We have 24 active volcanoes. There's always this possibility that 1 or 2 volcanoes would be restive and would show some activity simultaneously. So, this is not surprising," Bacolcol said.