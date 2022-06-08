Presidential candidate Mayor Isko Moreno and his slate cap their campaign with a miting de avance in Manila on May 7, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Outgoing Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso spent some P242 million for his presidential campaign, his lawyer said, citing the Statement of Contributions and Expenses (SOCE) that he submitted to the Commission on Elections on Wednesday.

Domagoso filed his SOCE through his lawyer Atty. Rizalina Lumbera at the poll body's Campaign Finance Office in Intramuros.

“Nakatanggap po ng contributions or donations for political campaign si Mayor Isko ng around P241.5 million. And then ang kanya naman pong expenses is about P242.6 million and may personal expenses po s'ya na P1.1 million," Lumbera told reporters.

(Mayor Isko received contributions or political campaign donations worth around P241.5 million. His total expenses were about P242.6 million and he had P1.1 million in personal expenses.)

She said Domagoso was "compelled" to use some of his personal funds for his Malacañang bid due to the "difficulty" of campaigning.

“Kasi napakahirap ng campaign ngayon, so gumastos pa s'ya galing sa kanyang personal na pondo na around P1.1 million," she said.

(Campaigning is rather difficult these days, so he spent around P1.1 million of his own personal funds.)

President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has reported some P623 million in campaign expenditures. He did not tap personal funds, according to his SOCE.

His running-mate Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio and presidential contender Sen. Manny Pacquiao, have also submitted their SOCEs.

The law requires candidates and political party treasures to file SOCEs within 30 days after election day. The document should outline the "full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures in connection with the election."

Elected officials are prohibited from performing their duties until they have filed their SOCEs.

