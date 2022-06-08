This photo illustration shows a customer smoking at a vape store in Manila on Nov. 20, 2019. Photo by Dante Diosina Jr, AFP/File

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday again called on President Rodrigo Duterte to veto a bill that would lower the age of access to vaporized nicotine or vape products.

The health agency said it "supports the call" of several sectoral groups for Duterte to veto the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Bill to protect children and the youth from accessing heated tobacco products easily.

The groups claim the bill, which is up for Duterte's signature, is being “railroaded” and will lapse into law.

"The Vape Bill contravenes public health goals and the avowed policy of the Duterte administration to protect the Filipinos especially the youth," the DOH said in a statement.

Under the vape bill, individuals aged 18 and above would be allowed to purchase vaping products, as opposed to the current age requirement of 21.

The Philippine Medical Association earlier proposed that a doctor's prescription should be required in buying vape and e-cigarettes.

The Senate version of the vape bill prohibits the marketing of vaporized nicotine to minors or non-smokers. It also prohibits the use of vape in schools, hospitals, government offices, and facilities intended particularly for minors.

The bill granted the trade department jurisdiction over e-cigarettes to ensure that defective and substandard products are kept off the market.

