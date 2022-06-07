Should Duterte veto vape bill?

MANILA - Several sectoral groups urged outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte to veto the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Bill, otherwise known as the Vape Bill, to protect children and the youth from accessing heated tobacco products (HTPs) easily.

The bill, which was ratified by both Houses of Congress, is up for the President’s signature.

The groups claim the bill is being “railroaded” and will lapse into law.

"Isa itong maniobra para mag lapse ang batas na ito. Ang bill kapag hindi ito pinirmahan ng isang pangulo, magla-lapse ito within 30 days, magiging batas pa rin. Kaya ang gusto natin, ay mabigyan ng chance si Pangulong Duterte na ma-review at ma-veto ang Vape Bill," said Atty. Ben Nisperos of HealthJustice Philippines.

"Papayag po bang gawing negosyo ang kalusugan at kinabukasan ng ating kabataan?" said Imelda Esposado- Gocotano, convenor of Parents against Vape.

The groups oppose the proposed regulations under the said bill, which includes putting the regulation of the products under the jurisdiction of the Department of Trade and Industry instead of the Food and Drug Administration, as well as the increased accessibility of the vape products to younger people - 18 years old instead of the current regulation of 21 years old.

But according to a youth leader, vapes now find younger users.

"I personally know young people like, the same age as me na gumagamit o nakagamit ng vape. These people are just ages 17, 16, 15 and with the lowest 11 years old. It’s disappointing… di na nga mahigpit na pinapatupad ay balak pa nilang paluwagan ito. And they are doing this to favor the tobacco industry," said 17 year-old Karylle Aliswag.

The bill can still lapse into law even if it matures at the time the incoming President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been inaugurated.

The Palace has yet to issue a response.

