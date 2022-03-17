This photo illustration shows a customer smoking at a vape store in Manila on November 20, 2019. Dante Diosina Jr, AFP/File

MANILA — The Philippine education department joined Thursday calls for President Rodrigo Duterte to veto a bill that will lower the age of access to vaporized nicotine (vape) products.

Under the measure, passed by both houses of Congress last Jan. 26, individuals aged 18 and above would be allowed to purchase vaping products. The current age limit is at 21.

"As a government institution championing young Filipinos' well-being, we are taking a stand against the so-called 'anti-health' vape bill, which will weaken existing law and the executive order against... e-cigarettes or vapes," the Department of Education (DepEd) said in a statement.

The department was referring to Republic Act No. 11467 and Executive Order No. 106, which it said already regulate the sale of electronic nicotine and non-nicotine products.

"If there will be any attempt to amend existing laws, it should be to increase the age of access to harmful products, not lower it," it said.

The agency said the measure "is of great concern for us," citing a Philippine Pediatric Society study which found that 6.7 percent of DepEd learners from Grades 7 to 9 "have tried and are using e-cigarettes."

The DepEd also cited enrollment data from School Year 2020-2021, which showed "at least 870,000 learners in the basic education sector were 18 years old... while close to 1.1 million learners in senior high school were 18 to 20 years old."

"This is the number of learners who will become legally allowed to be marketed the harmful products once the bill becomes law," it said.

The proposed measure also transfers regulatory powers over vaping products from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to the Department of Trade and Industry, which the DepEd opposed.

"We believe that the FDA is in the best position to regulate the harmful products, consistent with evolving medical and scientific studies," the agency said.

RELATED VIDEO