Philippines confirms 168 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 168 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The number of active COID cases in the country is 2,437. Of the fresh infections, 95 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases has climbed to 3,691,892.

The positivity rate from June 5 to 6 is at 1.6 percent, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China were the disease is believed to have first emerged.

DOH Data from the Department of Health showed the number of deaths at 60,456, with no new death recorded Tuesday. The total recoveries also reached 3,628,999.

From May 30 to June 5, the country recorded 1,295 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 185 per day, which is 1.4 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week, the DOH said.

The DOH earlier announced the detection of the highly transmissible omicron BA.4 subvariant from a Filipino who traveled from the Middle East earlier in May.

Some 69.4 million or 77.20 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 14 million have received their booster shots.

Malacañang announced that Metro Manila will remain under Alert level 1 until the middle of June.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

