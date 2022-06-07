MANILA - Three more cases of the COVID-19 omicron BA.5 subvariant were detected in the latest genome sequencing, raising its total to five, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Two of the patients were from Calabarzon while the location of the remaining case is still being verified, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The patient with unknown location is fully vaccinated, while one case from Calabarzon is unvaccinated. The status of the remaining patient is still being verified, Vergeire said.

All patients have been tagged as recovered but the health agency is looking into the symptoms they experienced and their close contacts, the spokesperson added.

Seven more cases of the BA.2.12.1 were also detected in the latest genome sequencing run composed of 190 samples on June 6, Vergeire said. The spokesperson has yet to give further details on the new BA.2.12.1 cases.

Of the total samples, 114 or 60 percent were omicron, 14 or 7.4 percent were delta, one had 'other lineages,' and 61 had no lineage, Vergeire said.

More details to follow.

