Philippines reports 599 severe, critical COVID-19 cases

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines' health department said Monday 599 or 11.1 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition.

The figure is lower than the previous week's 679 severe and critical patients who comprised 12.3 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

This is the highest number of new severe and critical cases in 5 weeks or since the week of April 25 to May 1, when the country reported zero new severe and critical cases, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, citing DOH data.

A total of 386 or 14.7 percent of 2,632 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday, the Department of Health said in its latest bulletin.

From May 30 to June 5, the country recorded 1,295 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 185 per day, which is 1.4 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week, the DOH said. Of the additional infections during the week, 16 were severe and critical, it added.

This is the lowest number of weekly cases logged in 2 weeks, or since the week of May 16 to 22 when the DOH logged 1,211 cases, according to the ABS-CBN IRG.

It is also the 7th straight week that the weekly number of cases logged remained below 1,500, the group said. From April 18 to May 29, 2022, the weekly cases ranged from 1,105 to 1,437, it added.

During the past week, the DOH said it verified one COVID-related fatality that occurred in January 2021, citing late encoding of death information.

Some 69 million people have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 14.3 million have received their booster shots.

The country's "good vaccination rate", alert level system, and the public's compliance with minimum health standards contributed to its rise to the 33rd spot in the latest Nikkei COVID-19 recovery index, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.

The Philippines went up 88 places from the last spot or rank 121 since September 2021 after it eased restrictions as its COVID-19 cases continued to decline, according to the Tokyo-based newspaper.

"This is a marathon. Ang mga iba akala sprint, pabilisan (Some think it's a sprint, who is the fastest). We've steadily orchestrated the national government's pandemic response in collaboration with the local government units and also equally important to point the private sector," Duque told ANC's Headstart.