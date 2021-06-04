'Dante' death toll rises to 6, leaves over P63 million in agri damage

Workers from the local Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) clear a tree that fell along the Ternate-Nasugbu Road in Ternate, Cavite on Thursday, hours after Tropical Storm Dante hit the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The country's death toll due to Tropical Storm Dante has risen to 6 and the weather disturbance also left more than P63 million in damage to the agriculture sector, government agencies said on Friday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the country's fourth storm this year has so far killed 6, injured 2 and left 3 people missing in parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

Those who died due to Dante were the following:

Male, 1 year old from Panoraon, Davao de Oro (cause: suffocation due to mud and debris)

Male, 71 years old from Malalag, Davao del Sur (cause: flash flood due to heavy rain)

Female, 14 years old from Norala in South Cotabato (cause: drowning)

Male, 55 years old from Norala in South Cotabato (body recovered Wednesday)

Male, 51 years old from Dumanjug in Cebu (cause: swept by flood)

Male, 49 years old from Hinoba-an in Negros Occidental (cause: vehicle was swept by flash flood)

The report has yet to include the 2 deaths reported in Calubian, Leyte on Thursday.

The agency said search and rescue operations are underway for those who remain missing, two of whom are aged 2 and 7 years old who drifted with a flash flood in Calubian, Leyte.

An estimated 12,260 families or 55,226 people were affected by Dante's onslaught in Visayas and Mindanao, of which 4,439 families or 16,680 people are still in evacuation centers.

NDRRMC said 23 road sections and 4 bridges were affected by the bad weather in Calabarzon and parts of Visayas and Mindanao. As of Friday morning, 2 roads and 3 bridges remained unpassable.

Eighteen provinces, meanwhile, reported power interruptions in Central Luzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, parts of Visayas, and Caraga.

Meanwhile, 2 provinces in Eastern Visayas are still experiencing network interruption.

Due to the cancellation of sea travel, 2,085 passengers, 691 rolling cargoes, and 46 vessels were stranded in different ports in the country.

Twenty-six ports, on the other hand, have already resumed operations.

PAGASA lifted all tropical cyclone wind signals on Thursday morning.

Dante is currently outside the country's area of responsibility as it crossed the West Philippine Sea.

OVER P63-M CROPS DOWN

Meanwhile, Dante wrought P63.61 million worth of agricultural damage in parts of Visayas and most parts of Mindanao, according to the Department of Agriculture's (DA) disaster response bulletin as of Thursday afternoon.

The DA disaster risk reduction and management operations center said the storm affected 2,623 hectares of land and damaged 2,309 metric tons of agricultural products, mostly corn and rice yields in Western Visayas, Davao, Soccsksargen, and Caraga Regions.

A total of 1,780 farmers and fisherfolk were also reeling from the agricultural loss.

Dante was last spotted 315 kilometers west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan or 340 kms West of Basco, Batanes as of 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center with gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is forecast to maintain its strength as it approaches the southern portion of Taiwan, before weakening into a tropical depression.

