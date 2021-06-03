Dante now outside PAR; re-entry still possible, PAGASA says

Himawari-8/US NOAA image

MANILA (UPDATE) - Tropical Storm Dante is now outside the Philippine area of responsibility, the state weather bureau said Friday.

PAGASA said Dante exited PAR at 2 a.m. However, its center is expected to re-enter PAR on Friday afternoon before making a close approach or landfall in the vicinity of southern Taiwan Friday night.

Dante, the country's fourth tropical cyclone this year, was last spotted 285 kilometers northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte as of 4 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center with gusts of up to 80 kph.

It is forecast to maintain its strength as it approaches close to the southern portion of Taiwan, before weakening into a tropical depression.

Based on PAGASA's forecast track, Dante will be outside the Philippine area of responsibility again by Saturday.

All storm signals have been lifted.

Despite this, however, PAGASA said gale warning is still effective over North Luzon's northern and western seaboards, as steep waves between 2.5 meters to 4.5 meters could still be experienced.

The state weather agency warned against sea travel in these waters.

"Mariners of small sea crafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions," the agency added.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRMMC), aside from the 4 who reportedly died due to the storm, 2 people were also hurt and 7 people were missing in Visayas and Mindanao.

The NDRRMC report does not include the two deaths announced in Calubian, Leyte

The storm, which wreaked havoc earlier this week, caused P16.12 million worth of damage in the agricultural sector in Mindanao.

Some P268.5 worth of infrastructure damage was also recorded in Mindanao and parts of the Visayas.

Dante entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Sunday.

