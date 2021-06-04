Gov't positions not inherited in democracy— Mayor Isko Moreno

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Government positions are not inherited in a democracy, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said Friday amid talk of President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter possibly seeking the position in next year's elections.

In an interview on Headstart, Moreno was asked if he believes another Duterte leading the country in the next 6 years would be good for the country, and he said: "Ayokong pangunahan ang taongbayan sa pagpili nila ng kanilang lider, but I hope they will not be called stupid later on."

(I don't want to preempt the people in choosing their leader, but I hope they will not be called stupid later on.)

Duterte had recently called "stupid" those who believed his campaign statement that he would ride a jet ski to the disputed Spratlys and plant a Philippine flag to assert the country's sovereignty over Chinese incursions. Duterte has pursued friendly ties with China.

Moreno, a former garbage picker who later became actor then rose to power from being councilor in Manila, said there is a "clear presence of political dynasty" in such a scenario.

"Hindi ako naniniwala na ang posisyon sa gobyerno minamana in a democratic government. Ang demokrasya, ang taongbayan ang pumipili; hindi ipinipilit 'yung mga kalahi niya pagkatapos na niya," said the mayor, whose name has appeared in surveys among preferred presidential candidates for 2022.

(I don't believe that positions in government are inherited in a democratic government. In a democracy, the people choose; relatives cannot be forced to replace him after he's done.)

"Hindi ako naniniwala diyan (I don't believe in that) and I am not gonna vote for that as a voter and I disagree as a citizen of this country," he said.

Duterte's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, has topped recent preference surveys for presidential candidates in the 2022 elections. Several politicians also visited her in her hometown when she celebrated her birthday earlier this week— evidence of her growing political clout.

A lawmaker claimed there is "no doubt" in his mind that Duterte-Carpio will be gunning for the presidency, citing their recent conversations. The president's daughter is yet to give an official statement.

Meanwhile, Malacañang said Thursday the President has several times named his daughter and 4 others as among his possible successors. The list includes Moreno.

Moreno has also been appearing in preference surveys, trailing a few spots behind Duterte-Carpio in the presidential poll and topping the list for preferred vice-presidential bets.

The Manila mayor, who has drawn applause for his leadership in the capital city, was also reportedly being considered as a potential candidate by the 1SAMBAYAN coalition, a group composed of key political and civil society personalities that banded together with the aim to unify the opposition for the upcoming elections.

