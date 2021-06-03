'No doubt Sara Duterte-Carpio will definitely run' for president in 2022: lawmaker

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago miting de avance held in Davao City on May 9, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - There is "no doubt in his mind" that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio will run for president in next year's elections, a lawmaker said Thursday.

"There’s no doubt in my mind based on our exchange of chats and this has been long running that she will definitely run in 2022," Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo when asked if Duterte-Carpio will run for president in next year's elections.)

"Nagpaalam ako sa kanya kasi ang dami na, simula 2 weeks ago, kinukulit na po talaga ako at tumatanggi ako, sabi ko baka dapat ikaw na. Sabi niya, ‘ikaw na muna.'"

(I sought permission from her because too many have been asking me, since 2 weeks ago, and I didn't respond. I told her maybe you should do it, she said, 'you go first.'"

The Davao City mayor is "going through the process of building alliances," he added.

"I think if you look at the current lay of the land, it's possible that she will run unopposed," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter topped recent surveys on potential presidential candidates but she has consistently denied eyeing the country's highest post.

The President had also said his daughter will not succeed him in 2022.

Salceda said he and Duterte-Carpio "go a long way back when we’re both RDC (regional development committee) chairpersons."

He added that he also served as "messenger" when House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco ousted Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano for the chamber's top post.

Salceda said the "same thing happened," during the ouster of former speaker and now Davao del Norte Rep. Panteleon Alvarez when he was replaced by former Pampanga Rep Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo during the President's third State of the Nation Address.