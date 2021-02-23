Duterte insists daughter Sara not running for President in 2022; slams Trillanes anew

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated Tuesday he is against the idea of daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, running for President in 2022, as he once again assailed long-time critic, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV.

Duterte led a situation briefing on the impact of tropical storm, “Auring”, on Tuesday in Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, when Governor Alexander Pimentel urged him to convince either Duterte-Carpio or longtime aide and now-Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go to replace him when his term ends.

“Inday Sara is not running. I have really really put my foot down. Naaawa ako sa anak ko. Ang pulitiko dito, kababuyan. Trillanes. Pati yung anak kong 16 years old, ginawa pa doong drug lord. Be careful of Trillanes, be careful of Trillanes,” Duterte said.

“Magbantay kayo, he will sell you to the devil; ‘pag yan nakaupo, patay. Ako, sabi ko sa mga Pilipino, ‘pag yan naging opisyal n’yo, di kayo… Walang hiya yan, sa totoo lang,” he alleged.

The Surigao del Sur governor, meanwhile, said there should be “continuity” in the counter-insurgency campaign.

“Personally, I’m very very worried kay your (Duterte’s) term will be ending, unya sayang ang achievement ginawa natin… ang dami na namin nagawa sa ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict), tinulungan ako ni Sen. Bong Go, marami kami napa-surrender (rebels), tapos ano na mangyayari sa amin ‘pag natapos na term mo?"

“Ang request namin, may continuity — isa sa administration magc-ontinue ng nagawa n’yo po, achievements. Kung iba presidente, tanggalin n’ya lahat yan. Kailangan may continuity kaya kumbinsihin natin si Inday Sara or si Sen. Bong Go,” Pimentel said.

Duterte-Carpio has denied eyeing the presidency in 2022, adding that should she decide to run for the highest post, it will not be earlier than 2034.

“I understand where they are coming from. I, too, am anxious where we are going as a nation. I am always grateful that I have their trust and confidence. I am pleading to them to please allow me to run for President [in] 2034, if at that time there is something I can do to help the country.”

Duterte-Carpio also advised the public not to contribute to groups staging fundraising activities in the name of her supposed 2022 presidential candidacy.

