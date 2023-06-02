Groups kick off Pride month with protest, plea to pass SOGIE bill

The Lagablab LGBTQI+ network hold an equality rally at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on June 2, 2023 during Pride Month to call for an end to discrimination and pass the SOGIE Equality Bill. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Several groups under the Lagablab LGBT Network gathered Friday to hold an "equality rally" to welcome the Pride month, as they protested the country's lack of anti-discrimination law to protect the LGBTQIA community.

"Tama na ang delaying tactics. Tama na ang pasikot-sikot. Sa ating mga senador, stop hiding and stop delaying. I-plenary na ang SOGIE (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression) Equality Bill," said Jap Ignacio of Lagablab LGBT Network.

A House of Representatives panel last week approved the chamber's version of the SOGIE bill, while the Senate version was reverted back to the committee level following opposition from religious groups.

Many of the attendees called out Rep. Eddie Villanueva and his son Sen. Joel Villanueva for allegedly delaying the passage of the SOGIE bill in both chambers of Congress.

Rev. Joseph San Jose of Open Table Metropolitan Community Church said those against the SOGIE bill should not use Christianity to justify their positions.

"The most Jesus thing that we can do is to do as he did, to speak his words of compassion and inclusion, to uphold and uplift the lives of the oppressed and discriminated today by seeking justice and equitable treatment in both law, church and society," San Jose said.

"The most Jesus and loving thing we can do is to pass the SOGIE Equality bill," he added.

Naomi Fontanos of Gender and Development Advocates (GANDA) Filipinas said the community has suffered long enough waiting for an anti-discrimination law, citing victims of hate crimes like Jennifer Laude and Ebeng Mayor.

"Wakasan na ang inhustisya ng paghihintay ng 23 taon para sa SOGIE Equality bill! Protektahan na ang karapatang pantao ng mga Pilipino base sa SOGIE-SC (Sex Characteristics)," she said.

The first anti-discrimination bill was filed in Congress over 2 decades ago, but has fell short from becoming a law due to stiff resistance from lawmakers and the Catholic-dominated population.

