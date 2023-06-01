Express Your Pride: Celebs, allies celebrate LGBTQ community

Openly queer celebrities were among those who expressed pride as they welcomed Pride Month on June 1. Instagram: @angiemeadking, @phipalmos / Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Celebrities joined the chorus of celebration of the LGBTQ community on Thursday, with social media posts expressing pride to kick off the month-long commemoration of queer love and rights.

Queer personalities as well as allies waved their virtual rainbow flags with messages of acceptance, empowerment, and more importantly, pushing for equal rights, as the Philippines marked the start of Pride Month.

Here are some of the celebrities who ushered in Pride Month through posts on social media:

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee

Happy Pride Month!!! 🏳️‍🌈🖤 — MMD (@michellemdee) June 1, 2023

Broadway star Lea Salonga

Actor Phi Palmos

“Ganon ka-powerful ang representation. I’ll be able to get a role that I get a guy, end up with a guy, & live happily ever after, that’s also telling those people who look like me, who identify as me that’s it’s also possible for them. I want it to be possible for all of us.” 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/opRcRcWLhS — Phi Palmos (@phipalmos) June 1, 2023

Media personality Angie Mead King

Host Mela Habijan

While it has been difficult to live freely in a society that sees us, LGBTQIA+, as “bad people”, the Pride movement taught us that we are the world’s rainbows!



Our colors will never fade. Our lights will never dim. Our love will always win.



HAPPY PRIDE, LOVES! 💖🌈🇵🇭🏳️‍⚧️🌎 pic.twitter.com/42ukgPjh1z — Miss Mela Habijan (@missmelahabijan) June 1, 2023

Actress Janella Salvador

As we step into the month of June, remember that love comes in different forms and it always — ALWAYS — deserves to be celebrated with pride. 🏳️‍🌈 — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) June 1, 2023

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi

Good morning, twitter fam!



This Pride Month, let's remember that love is the most beautiful thing we can share. Love has no labels, no boundaries, and no limitations. Happy Pride Month! 🌈



Mahal ko kayo! 💕 — Celeste Cortesi (@SCCortesi) June 1, 2023

P-pop idol Aiah Arceta of BINI

‘Tala’ composer Nica del Rosario

Happy Pride Month, mga mahal 🏳️‍🌈✨



Photo and edit by @janelthespidey from last year’s @tfpridePH March pic.twitter.com/GuENwCqxV7 — Nica del Rosario (@nicadelrosario) June 1, 2023

Filmmaker Sam Lee

Film producer Perci Intalan

It took a while to get all the rights back but finally all 13.5 eps of Gameboys S1 are up on our YT channel again!



Happy Pride Month! https://t.co/fPzDNMp0Eu — Perci Intalan (@percinotpercy) May 31, 2023

Actress Aya Fernandez