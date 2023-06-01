Home  >  Entertainment

Express Your Pride: Celebs, allies celebrate LGBTQ community

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2023 12:12 AM

Openly queer celebrities were among those who expressed pride as they welcomed Pride Month on June 1. Instagram: @angiemeadking, @phipalmos / Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
MANILA — Celebrities joined the chorus of celebration of the LGBTQ community on Thursday, with social media posts expressing pride to kick off the month-long commemoration of queer love and rights.

Queer personalities as well as allies waved their virtual rainbow flags with messages of acceptance, empowerment, and more importantly, pushing for equal rights, as the Philippines marked the start of Pride Month.

Here are some of the celebrities who ushered in Pride Month through posts on social media:

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee

Broadway star Lea Salonga

Actor Phi Palmos

Media personality Angie Mead King

Host Mela Habijan

Actress Janella Salvador

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi

P-pop idol Aiah Arceta of BINI

‘Tala’ composer Nica del Rosario

Filmmaker Sam Lee

Film producer Perci Intalan

Actress Aya Fernandez

