Members of the LGBT community gather inside UP Diliman and carry rainbow flags for the UP Pride March on October 30, 2020 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — LGBT groups kicked off Thursday this year's Pride Month with a call for safe spaces for the community.

In a statement, Bahaghari said the LGBT community has suffered a lot due to the lack of queer spaces on top of the lack opportunities for them.

BADING, KERI PA VAH? 😩😭



Sa kabila ng patung-patong na krisis sa ligtas na espasyo, barat na sahod at paglabag sa karapatang-pantao, don't cha worry, may magagawa tayo!



Ngayong Pride, join powers tayong sangkabaklaan upang baguhin ang madilim na kasalukuyan... pic.twitter.com/RQXARMCCA3 — Bahaghari (@Bahaghari_PH) May 31, 2023

"Patuloy na sumasadlak at dumadausdos ang kalagayan ng buhay ng mamamayang Pilipino. Hindi ligtas ang mga espasyo sa mga paaralan at lugar-pagawaan. Sa gitna ng nagtataasang presyo ng bilihin, barya-barya ang umento sa sahod ng manggagawa at marami ay walang katiyakan sa trabaho, lalo na sa gitna ng pandemya," the group said.

"Patuloy ding lumiliit at sinisikil ang ating mga demokratikong espasyo at laganap ang paglabag sa karapatan, na higit lalong nararamdaman ng komunidad ng LGBTQIA+," they added.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros stressed the importance of legislating the SOGIE Equality Bill, which seeks to give equal rights regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression.

"Sa puso ng panukalang batas na ito, pundamental lang ang hinihingi. Na maprotektahan ang karapatan ng mga manggagawa at hindi sila pwede tanggalan ng trabaho dahil lamang sa SOGIE nila," she said in a statement.

"Na maproktahan ang karapatan ng mga estudyante at hindi sila pwede i-expel sa school dahil lamang sa SOGIE nila. Na maprotektahan ang karapatan ng bawat isa sa atin sa kalusugan, na maging bawal na ipagkait ang emergency and essential medical services sa mga tao dahil lamang sa SOGIE nila.

UP Babaylan vowed that the LGBT community will continue to fight until the SOGIE Equality Bill is legislated.

"In a world that often tries to push us aside, let us take this time to stand stronger and resist together. We hold the power to make tides of changes for a future of equality and acceptance. We are here, we are queer, and we are not going anywhere," it said.

"We take pride in our stories of resistance against hate and discrimination. We take pride in the spaces we have reclaimed and those that we have to protect. We take pride in our power to create strides towards freedom, gender equality, equity, and justice — so that, soon, we can live with genuine pride."

The House Committee on Women and Gender Equality has recently approved a substitute bill for a SOGIE Equality Bill, progressive lawmakers earlier said.

