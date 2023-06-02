LGBTQ group holds equality rally for Pride Month

Home > News MULTIMEDIA LGBTQ group holds equality rally to kick off Pride Month Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 02 2023 07:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Lagablab LGBTQI+ Network kick off Pride Month by holding an equality rally at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Friday to call for an end to discrimination and passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill. The bill, a measure meant to prohibit discrimination on the basis of a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics, has passed the House committee on women and gender sexuality and will go through the plenary. PH more accepting of LGBTQ? What study vs experience say SOGIE bill 'di kailangan dahil sa 'equal protection clause': ex-law school dean Read More: Pride Month LGBTQ Lagablab LGBTQI+ Network equality rally /video/news/06/02/23/gobyerno-naglunsad-ng-sariling-mobile-app/entertainment/06/02/23/look-marina-summers-featured-on-times-square-billboard/video/life/06/02/23/anne-curtis-gary-valenciano-sanib-puwersa-bilang-unicef-ambassadors/video/news/06/02/23/pnr-na-rutang-alabang-calamba-5-taong-walang-biyahe/video/news/06/02/23/panukalang-center-sa-puso-baga-sa-public-hospitals-ok-sa-senado