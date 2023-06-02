LGBTQ group holds equality rally for Pride Month

MULTIMEDIA

LGBTQ group holds equality rally to kick off Pride Month

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Lagablab LGBTQI+ Network kick off Pride Month by holding an equality rally at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Friday to call for an end to discrimination and passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill. The bill, a measure meant to prohibit discrimination on the basis of a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics, has passed the House committee on women and gender sexuality and will go through the plenary.