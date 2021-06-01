Duterte extends special risk pay for health frontliners

Health workers walk along an alley where children are seen using their mobile phones, during a house to house vaccination COVID-19 in Manila on May 26, 2021. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday extended an additional allowance for health workers on the frontlines of the Philippines' coronavirus pandemic response.

The special risk allowance (SRA) provided for by Duterte earlier Administrative Order 36 was valid from Sept 15, to Dec. 19, 2020.

Duterte signed A0 42 to amend the earlier order, which now reads as follows.

"The grant of the COVID-19 SRA shall be pro-rated based on the number of days that the frontline health workers physically report for work in a month as certified by the head of the hospital, laboratory, or medical and quarantine facility, or his/her authorized representative, reckoned from 15 September 2020 until 30 June 2021."

Preside Duterte extends until June 30 the special risk allowance for health workers catering to or in direct contact with patients suffering #COVID19. | via @jmnpunzalan pic.twitter.com/kzGC1wDnTH — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 1, 2021

Duterte said it was necessary to extend the allowance "to recognize the heroic and invaluable contributions of our health workers throughout the country, who bravely and unselfishly risk their lives and health by being at the forefront of national efforts to respond to the pandemic."

The Department of Health shall validate all claims for SRA, according to the order.

Funds needed for the continuation of the SRA will be sourced from Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2), the government's second coronavirus pandemic relief measures, Duterte ordered.

RELATED VIDEO