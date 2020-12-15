Senate extends validity of 2020 budget, Bayanihan 2

MANILA - The Senate on Tuesday approved on final reading measures that would extend the validity of the 2020 national budget and the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) until next year.

The Senate unanimously agreed to pass the House of Representatives' proposals to allow the government to spend remaining funds from the current budget until December 31, 2021.

The validity of Bayanihan 2, the Philippines' second COVID-19 aid package, meanwhile, will be extended until June 30, 2021.

President Rodrigo Duterte certified as urgent bills to extend the 2020 budget and the Bayanihan 2 until next year.

On Monday, the House of Representatives approved on final reading House Bill 6656 which gives the Duterte administration one more year to spend this year's national budget.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives... government agencies were not spared and they, too, had to adjust," Senate Committee on Finance chair Sonny Angara said in plenary.

"We are opening a wider window for the country to return to its original path to development," he said.

Without the passage of the 2 bills, the 2020 national budget would expire on December 31, 2020, while Bayanihan 2 would be deemed invalid after December 19, 2020.

As of November 30, the government has yet to utilize some P110 billion under the 2020 budget, as well as about P38 billion under the Bayanihan 2, Angara said.

Under the law, all unspent government funds within their validity period will be reverted to the National Treasury, and Congress will have to craft new laws to authorize the executive department to access the funds.

