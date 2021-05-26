85 pct of health workers in PH vaccinated vs COVID-19, says DOH

A health worker prepares for the administration of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines has vaccinated about 85 percent of its estimated 1.7 million medical frontliners, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

At least 1.3 million health workers have received their first vaccine dose, according to a slideshow that Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje flashed during a televised public briefing.

Health workers belong to "A1", the top priority group in the vaccination drive that began March 1.

Video courtesy of PTV

"Karamihan po ng ating nabakunahan, iyong tinatawag nating priority A1. Nasa 85 percent na po tayo ng ating A1 ng first dose na master listed," Cabotaje said.

(Most of those we have been vaccinated are the so-called priority A1. We are at 85 percent of our A1 in the master list, who were given the fist dose.)

Most of the health workers who have yet to get vaccinated are in the provinces, she said, adding some remain hesitant to get the jabs.

"Kailangan natin pong hikayatin ang ating mga barangay health workers, ating members ng barangay emergency response teams. Medyo nag-aatubili pa sila," Cabotaje said.

(We need to encourage our barangay health workers, the members of our barangay emergency response teams. They are still a bit hesitant.)

The Philippines has taken delivery of some 8.279 million COVID-19 shots. Authorities have administered at least 4.305 million of these doses nationwide, as of May 24.

Between 58 and 70 million are targeted for inoculation in the country to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 1,188,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country, of which, 48,201 or 4.1 percent are considered active.