Metro Manila mayors want GCQ to stay, more businesses opened

A Safety Seal Certification is displayed at a store in SM Sucat in Paranaque on May 26, 2021. The certification is granted to buildings and establishments that are compliant with the Minimum Public Health Standards (MPHS) and uses accredited contact tracing apps. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Metro Manila mayors have agreed to keep the capital region under general community quarantine (GCQ) but open up more businesses and seating capacity, their representative said Monday.

Meeting centers, conferences, and exhibits will be allowed at a "limited capacity," said Parañaque mayor Edwin Olivarez, who serves as Metro Manila council chairman.

Outdoor amusement attractions will also be allowed while the region's 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew will remain, he added.

"Ang recommendation ng Metro Manila Council ay GCQ pa rin po tayo pero may kaunting pagbubukas ng kaunting negosyo," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"'Di po tayo pwede magrelax. Alam po nating bumababa ang cases at utilization ng healthcare pero di po tayo kailangan magrelax para totally ma-contain ang COVID na ito," he added when asked why the council chose to keep the region's curfew.

( The Metro Manila Council has recommended for the region to remain under GCQ with a little more opening of businesses. We can't relax yet. Although we know cases and health care utilization is decreasing, we can't relax in order to totally contain COVID-19.)

Metro Manila, home to a tenth of the Philippines' 100 million people, is also considering region-wide incentives for the fully-vaccinated, Olivarez said.

"Ang ibang LGU (local government unit) nagumpisa nang magparaffle para ma-encourage...Pinaguusapan po para uniform ang policy," he said.

(Some LGUs have conducted raffles to encourage residents to get vaccinated...We're discussing this to have a uniform policy.)

The Philippines aims to inoculate 500,000 daily in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, Metro Davao, and 6 other urban areas to reach herd immunity by November, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez earlier said.

Some 5 million Filipinos have received their first COVID-19 jab while 1,189,353 have been fully vaccinated, Galvez added.