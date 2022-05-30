Incoming social welfare chief Erwin Tulfo. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN. News/file

MANILA (UPDATED) - Broadcaster Erwin Tulfo has been chosen to head the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under the incoming administration, the camp of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Monday.

"He has been in the public service doing social work in 3 decades," incoming Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press conference.

"He is known for his involvement and covering the Filipinos here and abroad through his social programs and partnerships with other organizations," she said.

Tulfo thanked Marcos Jr. for his appointment.

"Alam ko na maraming trabaho ang naghihintay sa DSWD," Tulfo said in a text message to reporters.

"Ang tanging maipapangako ko lamang ay sisikapin ko na matugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayang mahihirap at nangangailangan," he said.

In 2019, Tulfo told Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista that he would slap him and dunk his face into the toilet after the Cabinet member failed to immediately respond to calls during a live commentary.

Tulfo had apologized for his lengthy tirades against Bautista.

The ACT-CIS party-list earlier said it had been trying to convince the broadcaster to be its third nominee in the House of Representative.

Raffy Tulfo, Erwin's elder brother, was among the candidates who clinched one of the 12 spots in the Senate race.

Wanda Teo, their sister, served as tourism secretary in the first few years of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.