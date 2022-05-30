President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials in person and via video teleconference prior to his talk to the people at the Malacañan Palace on January 4, 2022. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet may hold their last meeting later Monday, as the Presidential Transition Team ramps up preparations for a smooth turnover to the incoming administration, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said.

The Cabinet meeting has no agenda yet but it may be about the government's achievements in the past six years, according to the official.

"Ito din yung pinag-usapan, magre-report lang kami sa kanya," Medialdea told reporters in an ambush interview.

"I think it will be the last," he added.

The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) on Monday kicked off the 2-day culminating activity "Duterte Legacy Summit," where select Cabinet officials touted the Duterte administration's achievements.

The program will end Tuesday.

The Presidential Transition Team, which Medialdea heads, has already met President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's transition committee.

Medialdea said his team already met his possible successor, Vic Rodriguez, and they talked about the inauguration venue.

"Nagmi-meeting na kami nung after the proclamation of the incoming President. We’ve met once with Vic," he said.

"Yung venue muna... Kasi under the proclamation, sa administration, kanya-kanyang transition na yung different departments. Sa amin yung venue," he added.

In a Malacañang press briefing on Friday, Deputy Presidential spokesperson Kris Ablan said Duterte's acting spokesperson Martin Andanar has already activated their respective transition team.

Andanar, also the country's Communications Secretary, last week said the President gave them "freehand" as to the mode of transition to the incoming Marcos administration.

The PCOO is assigned to handle the tri-media and production for the inauguration, noted Andanar.

"Ang marching orders na ng Presidente dalawa iyon. Iyong una ay doon sa inauguration. Pangalawa, iyong kaniya-kaniyang transition ng iba’t ibang departamento or iyong mga Cabinet portfolios. So far, iyon lang naman ang transition orders na binigay sa amin," he said.

Duterte will step down on June 30 but he has yet to formally meet the incoming president, the Halalan 2022 running mate of his daughter and whom he once called a "weak" leader.

WATCH