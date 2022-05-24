This composite image shows President Rodrigo Duterte delivering a national address on May 23, 2022; and presumptive President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressing reporters on May 23, 2022. Valerie Escalera, Presidential Photo/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte and his presumptive successor Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. has no scheduled meeting yet, Malacañang said on Tuesday, about a month before the next administration is set to begin.

"Wala pa naming sinasabi [ang Pangulo]. We will wait for further announcement," acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said in a press briefing.

(The President has yet to say anything.)

He said Duterte has ordered agencies to prepare for a “professional” transition of power to the next administration.

"Ang marching orders na ng Presidente 2 iyon – iyong una ay doon sa inauguration; pangalawa, iyong kaniya-kaniyang transition ng iba’t ibang departamento or iyong mga Cabinet portfolios," said the Palace official.

"So far, iyon lang naman ang transition orders na binigay sa amin. As to the mode of transition, we are given freehand," he added.

(The President has 2 marching orders – one is the inauguration and the second is the respective transition of different Cabinet portfolios. Those were, so far, the transition orders handed down to us.)

Malacanang earlier announced the creation of a "transition team" to oversee government turnover to the country’s next leaders. But Andanar said the transition team has yet to meet with Marcos's representatives.

“Ang alam ko ay hinihintay pa natin ang official proclamation,” he said.

(What I know is we are still waiting for the official proclamation.)

The President's daughter, presumptive Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, will serve as education secretary in the Marcos administration.

Duterte has yet to comment on Marcos' picks for his Cabinet, said Andanar.

The Duterte patriarch did not endorse any candidate for president, though his political party, the PDP-Laban, backed Marcos. The President earlier called his presumptive successor a "weak leader."

Duterte will meet his aides next week, said Andanar. He said he was unsure whether this would be the last Duterte Cabinet meeting.

"Kung anuman ang mga naka-schedule sa kalendaryo ng ating Pangulo, lahat ng mga opisyal na mga events, lahat ng mga dapat niyang i-meet, lahat ng mga dapat niyang pirmahan ay the President will manage the Executive Branch until June 30, 2022 at 12 noon,” he said.

(Whatever is scheduled in the calendar of our President, all of the official events, those he needed to meet or sign – the President will manage the Executive Branch until June 30, 2022 at 12 noon.)

