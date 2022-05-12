President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over the joint Armed Forces of the Philippines-Philippine National Police command conference at the Malacañan Palace on April 6, 2022. Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo

MANILA - The Palace has released details about the Presidential Transition Committee (PTC) that will pave the way for a "peaceful and orderly" transfer of power to the next administration.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said Administrative Order 47 also directed all departments, bureaus, and other government instrumentalities create their own transition committees and assist the PTC.

"[This will] support the PTC and oversee the proper turnover of projects and continuous operations of offices during their transition period," the Executive Secretary told President Rodrigo Duterte during his taped address aired Thursday.

The members of the transition committee, which Medialdea will head, are:

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez

Budget Undersecretary Tina Rose Marie Canda

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua

Until the winning candidates get proclaimed though, official discussions will be put on hold for now, he said, but their work on the committee will continue.

"Preparation on our end need to begin. We after all, have work to do," he added.

"We assure the public that within the coming weeks, the entire executive branch will continue to perform and dispense duties but ready to turn over the reins to the next president."

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. leads the presidential race with at least 31.1 million votes, more than double the 14.8 million tally of his closest rival Leni Robredo, based on partial, unofficial tallies aggregated from Comelec data as of 9:17 a.m.