President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials prior to his "Talk to the People" at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on April 26, 2022. Toto Lozano, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's office has started preparations for the transition of power to the next administration, less than 2 months before he steps down from office, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

“The Office of the President created a transition committee chaired by Executive Secretary [Salvador] Medialdea to prepare and implement the Office of the President’s transition plan,” acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said.

Andanar did not elaborate.

Duterte earlier said he would retire from government service when his term ends on June 30, after withdrawing from this year's Senate race.

But in a speech on Tuesday night, Duterte said he would remain a worker for the people even when he is no longer president.

The Philippines will hold its national elections on Monday.

