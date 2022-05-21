Sara Duterte urged to restore PH History in DepEd curriculum

Incoming Department of Education (DepEd) secretary and presumptive vice president Sara Duterte Carpio should restore Philippine History as a dedicated subject in the high school curriculum, a lawmaker said.

House Assistant Minority Leader and ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro issued the challenge as part of educational reforms that should fight historical revisionism.

"Join the call of thousands of academics and students in their fight against widespread dissemination of fake news and disinformation related to the Martial Law regime's ill record. Do not use our education system as a tool for further revision of our history," Castro said in a statement.

"The destructive effects of the absence of Philippine History in the high school curriculum must be stressed, especially now that there are efforts of historical revisionism," Castro added.

"The youth should understand the significance of September 21, 1972, the effects of the declaration of martial rule in our country," she said. "They should know and understand RA 10368 or the Human Rights Victims Reparation and Recognition Act of 2013."

The Department of Education earlier removed Philippine History as a dedicated subject from the curriculum of high school students.

In effect, discussions of events in Philippine history are only integrated in several subjects instead of an independent subject focused on teaching the narration of facts.

"It is up to the government to ensure that education is a priority, that our educators have adequate support and that the curriculum does not aid historical revisionism and denialism for the sins against the Filipino people," said Castro.

But the camp of Duterte said Castro's call is "premature and misleading".

Duterte's spokesperson. Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco, said they have yet to present her education agenda.

"In any event, the current leadership of the Department of Education has clarified time and again that contrary to reckless and misleading claims, Philippine History is in fact being taught in the K to 12 curriculum. It is Rep. Castro who sows misinformation by making false claims on history revisionism," said Garcia.

"Taking a belligerent and combative stance in the molding of our youth serves no one except perhaps those whose intention it is to foment discord and disunity in our country. The challenge for Rep. Castro is to not give in to her personal and political agenda and to focus on upholding the welfare of thousands of teachers by legislation which is her duty and mandate," she added.