Sara Duterte agreed to become education secretary: Marcos

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 11 2022 08:08 PM

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte at the UniTeam miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on Saturday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
MANILA — Leading vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio has agreed to lead the Department of Education, presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. said Wednesday.

"I think I am already authorized to announce the first nominee that we will be giving to the Commission on Appointments when the time comes, should I be proclaimed... (That) is, our incoming vice president has agreed to take the brief of the Department of Education," Marcos told reporters.

"Dahil she is a mother and she wants to make sure that her children are well trained and well educated, that's the best motivation we can hope for," he added.

Details to follow.

