Sara Duterte eyes heading defense dept: spox

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte at the UniTeam miting de avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on Saturday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Presumptive Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio is interested in heading the defense department, her spokesperson said Wednesday.

Duterte-Carpio has secured 61 percent or more than 31 million votes as of 7:32 a.m. Wednesday, based on partial and unofficial results.

President Rodrigo Duterte's daughter will "work in harmony" with running mate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos who also got 31 million votes or 58.75 percent, according to data of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting.

"[Presumptive Vice President] Sara has indicated she would be interested in the Department of National Defense and of course she’s here to fully support the administration of [presumptive President] Bongbong Marcos," Liloan town mayor Christina Frasco told ANC's Headstart.

The former Davao City mayor is a "very, very organized and proactive person," according to her spokesperson.

"She comes up with proactive solutions. She’s not the type to complain but the type to act on problems," Frasco said.

"[She] has always stood firm on the decisions she has made and she values her independence both as a mayor and a person in politics."

Duterte-Carpio has also "always put herself at the forefront of public relations to deliver directly to them the message they would like to convey," Frasco said.

"Her preference has always been to go to the people," she said.