Sara Duterte is welcomed on stage during the Miting De Avance on Aseana Avenue in Parañaque on May 7, 2022. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

Vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio on Monday said she will be a supportive and loyal vice-president if she and fellow UniTeam candidate, presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., both win in the May 9 elections.

"I will be a supportive and loyal vice-president to Apo BBM in the event he wins. Kung hindi naman kasama o kaalyado yung mananalo na Pangulo, I will still continue to work for our country," she told reporters after casting her vote inside Daniel R Aguinaldo National High School in her hometown of Davao City Monday morning.

Duterte, who earlier said she wants to serve as Defense Secretary in a Marcos Cabinet, added that she has lined up peacebuilding and child protection activities in case she is not given a Cabinet post.

Duterte and Marcos have consistently held massive leads in pre-election surveys, numbers that have convinced them victory was at hand.

In the interview, Duterte thanked her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, for actively campaigning for her but noted that she and Marcos did not actively seek out his endorsement.

The President earlier said he is not supporting any candidate except his daughter.

"Hindi pa po kami nag-usap ni Pangulong Duterte about politics. Yes, nagpapasalamat tayo sa Pangulong Duterte sa kanyang pag-ikot at pangampanya sa aking kandidatura," she said.

She also denied there is a rift between her father and Marcos.

"Of course wala, lahat naman tayo pwedeng pumili ng ating kandidato lalong-lalo na ang ating Pangulo. It is his right to endorse or not endorse anyone," she said.

"Hindi po. Hindi po kami lumapit kay Pangulong Duterte para magpa-endorse. Kaming dalawa," she said when asked if she had asked her father to endorse Marcos.

Duterte, who remains popular among many Filipinos, called Marcos a "weak leader" in November last year.

"Hindi ako naninira ng tao, talagang weak kasi spoiled child, only son. Of course he can talk, he delivers English articulate[ly], ang aral kasi kung saan-saan sa labas. Pero kung sabihin mo na may crisis, he’s a weak leader at saka may bagahe siya," he said.

The younger Duterte, meanwhile, said she plans to do an online thanksgiving event for all those who helped in the campaign for the past 90 days.

She is scheduled to fly to Manila for scheduled thanksgiving events from May 10 to May 13.