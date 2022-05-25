Screengrabbed from ABS-CBN News livestream



MANILA — Malacañang on Wednesday congratulated President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio following their proclamation in Congress.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar urged the Filipino public to rally behind the new leaders.

"Today’s proclamation ceremony by Congress marks another historic milestone in our political life as a nation underscoring that we are, indeed, a showcase and beacon of democracy in this part of the world," said Andanar in a statement.

"As both leaders are about to embark on the responsibilities and challenges of their respective offices, we reiterate our call for our people to stand behind our newly elected leaders," he added.

Marcos, 64, and Duterte-Carpio, who is turning 44 on May 31, will formally assume office noontime of June 30, and will stay in power until 2028. They will succeed President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Andanar said the Presidential Transition Committee will work closely with Marcos' camp for a "peaceful, orderly and smooth" change in administration.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Andanar said the Palace has yet to finalize the meeting date of Duterte and Marcos for transition-related matters.

Duterte did not endorse any candidate for president, though his political party, the PDP-Laban, backed Marcos. The President called Marcos, son and namesake of the late dictator, a "weak leader."

Duterte-Carpio also recently said she has not talked to the President, his father, since August last year.

